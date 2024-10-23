Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $42.74, with a volume of 70027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

