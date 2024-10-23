Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $495.11 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $495.11 million and $19.31 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,569.68 or 0.03862188 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00040240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006972 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07255423 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $25,922,349.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

