Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 690,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,429.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $718,566.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,461.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

