Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Oxford Biomedica Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.