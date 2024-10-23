PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.0561 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One PAID Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $28,249.50 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.05826283 USD and is up 5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $30,912.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

