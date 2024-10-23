Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.63, but opened at $29.68. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 3,184 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PGC

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $512.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $100.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,447.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.