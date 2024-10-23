Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Pentair Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,363. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

