Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Pentair Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,363. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.
Pentair Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pentair
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.