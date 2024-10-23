Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $103.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Get Pentair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE:PNR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.20. The stock had a trading volume of 403,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,513. Pentair has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pentair by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pentair by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Pentair by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $45,096,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.