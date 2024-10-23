Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Stock Price Up 30.4% – Here’s Why

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) shot up 30.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. 1,777,419 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 551,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.