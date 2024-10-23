Plan Group Financial LLC Has $987,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 108,716 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 32,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VWO stock opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.