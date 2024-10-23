Plan Group Financial LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Plan Group Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.28. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.