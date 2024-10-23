Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 133,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 176,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Portofino Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Portofino Resources

(Get Free Report)

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.