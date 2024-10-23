Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.5% annually over the last three years. Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 872.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. 47,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,476. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a PE ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

