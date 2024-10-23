Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Premier Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Price Performance

Premier Foods Company Profile

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.