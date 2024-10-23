Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Announces €0.36 Dividend

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Princess Private Equity Stock Performance
PEY stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock had a trading volume of 38,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. Princess Private Equity has a 52 week low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.44.
Princess Private Equity Company Profile
