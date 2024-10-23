Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Announces €0.36 Dividend

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.36 ($0.39) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Princess Private Equity Stock Performance

PEY stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock had a trading volume of 38,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. Princess Private Equity has a 52 week low of GBX 9.24 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Princess Private Equity Company Profile

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

