ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 38939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ProFrac from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $895.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,611,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,969,925.84. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,933,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,207,161. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 132,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ProFrac by 1,632.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 228,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProFrac by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProFrac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

