Prom (PROM) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $96.37 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00007943 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,481.66 or 1.00002131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063804 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.47391186 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,816,597.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.