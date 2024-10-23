ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 20256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.