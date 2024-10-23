PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Free Report) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $139.25 and last traded at $139.25. Approximately 424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.

PSP Swiss Property Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It also owns office and commercial properties, and development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

