QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.
About QMC Quantum Minerals
QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QMC Quantum Minerals
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.