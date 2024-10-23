QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About QMC Quantum Minerals

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

