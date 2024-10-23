Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Quince Therapeutics news, CEO Dirk Thye purchased 77,500 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $53,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,189.29. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dirk Thye acquired 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,189.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Charles S. Ryan acquired 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $31,451.55. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 122,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,599.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 158,887 shares of company stock valued at $105,609 over the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

