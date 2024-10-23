Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Quince Therapeutics stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.86. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
