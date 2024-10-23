Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.38 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $76.38 million and $7.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002205 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 421,198,477,518 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,244,184 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.