Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 4.1% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

