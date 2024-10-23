Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 8.3 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.