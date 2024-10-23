Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

