Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

