RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on November 12th

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years. RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $402.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $24.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.17 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.