RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $2.53 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RCS Financial Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.4% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after buying an additional 441,160 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,553,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,915,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,906,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 194.9% during the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

