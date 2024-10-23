RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 531 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

