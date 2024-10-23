Rebalance LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 486,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.11. The company had a trading volume of 965,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,880. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.