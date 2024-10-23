Rebalance LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Rebalance LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 290,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 35,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

