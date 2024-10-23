Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/23/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.50 to $10.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $11.00 to $7.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Walgreens Boots Alliance had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 26,124,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,309,891. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

