Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Silvaco Group (SVCO)

10/17/2024 – Silvaco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $26.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Silvaco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Silvaco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Silvaco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Silvaco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Silvaco Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SVCO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 703,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter worth $640,000.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

