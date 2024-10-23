Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:REED opened at $1.18 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. Research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

