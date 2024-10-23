Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY). In a filing disclosed on October 22nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nestlé stock on October 21st.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 10/4/2024.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.47. 542,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $117.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 421.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 61.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

