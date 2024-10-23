Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $472.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Ulta Beauty was given a new $385.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/17/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $356.00 to $357.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $385.00 to $395.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $426.00 to $424.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $395.00 to $390.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/28/2024 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2024 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/10/2024 – Ulta Beauty is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $520.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $500.00 to $450.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $450.00 to $435.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $500.00.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $356.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $404.00.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $425.00 to $380.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $385.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $385.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $328.00 to $335.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $507.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $505.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $500.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/28/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $552.00 to $448.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $522.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $430.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $366.43. The company had a trading volume of 557,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,668. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after buying an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,484,000 after purchasing an additional 136,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 107.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 240,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 124,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

