Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $48.66. 1,435,525 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,304,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,116,561.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $449,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,424. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

