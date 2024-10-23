RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.
RLI Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:RLI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.71. 247,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $164.25.
RLI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
