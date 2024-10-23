Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$306.00 to C$280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$325.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$288.58.
Boyd Group Services Price Performance
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Boyd Group Services
In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Group Services
Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
