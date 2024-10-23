Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 2.1 %

TFII stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.06. 251,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average is $142.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.