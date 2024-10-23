Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 8,601 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,487 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426,594 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 61,855 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,262,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 110,487 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 78,185 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIS traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 153,453 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

