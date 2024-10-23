Rune (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,121.29

Rune (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Rune token can now be bought for $5.25 or 0.00007827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,121.29 and $102,329.12 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 5.23162547 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $81,028.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

