Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.74. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 285,242 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,309.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 40,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $412,269.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,862,997 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,309.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,210 shares of company stock worth $5,179,362. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

