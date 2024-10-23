Rye Brook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.99. 649,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,662. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.21.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

