SAP (NYSE:SAP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

SAP Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $232.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.05. SAP has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.50.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

