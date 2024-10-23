Sarah MacAulay Buys 18,500 Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Sarah MacAulay acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 481 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £88,985 ($115,534.93).

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

ATR stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 478 ($6.21). The stock had a trading volume of 239,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,442. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 467.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.08. The firm has a market cap of £457.64 million, a PE ratio of 1,368.57 and a beta of 0.54. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 52 week low of GBX 386.83 ($5.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 494 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

