Saxony Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 580,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after acquiring an additional 133,668 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,909,000 after buying an additional 14,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.