Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $594,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Saxony Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chevron stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

