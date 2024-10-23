Searle & CO. Sells 668 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Searle & CO. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,786,449,000 after purchasing an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,305 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.72. 1,656,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.19. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

