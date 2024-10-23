Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.4 %

AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

