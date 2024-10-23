Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

SIGI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

SIGI traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. 352,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

