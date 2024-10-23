Sen. John Boozman Buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stock

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB). In a filing disclosed on October 18th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock on September 6th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 10/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 10/6/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/26/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 9/9/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) on 9/9/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) on 9/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 9/6/2024.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GIGB stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,423. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senator Boozman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.